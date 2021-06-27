SureRemit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,896.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $9,896.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

