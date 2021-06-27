sUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.10 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $147.78 million and $4.10 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 145,842,669 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

