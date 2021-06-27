SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 402,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,897 in the last ninety days. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

