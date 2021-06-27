Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $342,473.65

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $342,473.65 and $213.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,462,186 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

