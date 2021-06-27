SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0526 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and $98,594.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01217265 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000251 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,407,933 coins and its circulating supply is 118,791,833 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

