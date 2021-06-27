Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,583 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Syneos Health worth $64,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.