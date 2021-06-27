Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

