Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.08. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

