Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.11

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $66.61 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.00383994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011131 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 614,674,820 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.