T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

TMUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

