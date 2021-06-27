Taal Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Taal Capital Management LP decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises approximately 18.3% of Taal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of PG&E worth $22,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of PG&E by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 183,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 82,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,530,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 522,211 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 19.7% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,054,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364,246 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $10.17 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.