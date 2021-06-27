Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

TTWO stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $136.81 and a one year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.