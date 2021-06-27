Tap Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $291,569.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

