Tapmydata Hits Market Capitalization of $819,712.91 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $819,712.91 and approximately $70,415.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.30 or 0.00365784 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003149 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015367 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01217265 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

