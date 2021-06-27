TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.08.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 496,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

