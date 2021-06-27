TE-FOOD (TONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.04 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $302,116.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

