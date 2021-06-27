Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Teledyne Technologies worth $46,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $427.66 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.19 and a 12 month high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

