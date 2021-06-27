Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

TLSNY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Telia Company AB has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

