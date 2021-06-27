Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce $52.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 855.75.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

