TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.96 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $14.96 million and approximately $467,823.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

