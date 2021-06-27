Tendies (TEND) 1-Day Volume Hits $75,942.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $786,206.68 and approximately $75,942.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tendies has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00579558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00036449 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,311 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,311 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

