TENT (TENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,400.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $163,400.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TENT has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00304169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00117469 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00169426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008817 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 904.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,500,180 coins and its circulating supply is 36,423,088 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

