Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Down 32.4% This Week

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

