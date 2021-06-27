Terracoin (TRC) Reaches Market Cap of $714,159.70

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $714,159.70 and $598.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,888.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.01374491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.77 or 0.00385461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00080554 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004050 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

