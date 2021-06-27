Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after buying an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8,975.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $7.95 on Friday, hitting $671.87. 32,496,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,539,619. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a PE ratio of 671.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

