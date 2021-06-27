Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 435.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.85 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

