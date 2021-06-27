Tezos Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.10 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00007521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.10 billion and $53.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018365 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 880,692,676 coins and its circulating supply is 850,673,249 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

