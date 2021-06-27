The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Declares Dividend of $0.18

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 25th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

The Andersons has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 972,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,730. The Andersons has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

