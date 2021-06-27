The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $15.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $15.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after buying an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.