The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,174 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,962 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 766.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.