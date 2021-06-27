The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Chemours worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

NYSE:CC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on CC shares. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.