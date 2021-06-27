The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. The Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

KO opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

