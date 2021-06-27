The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Rathbone Brothers plc’s 10th Largest Position

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,368 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.8% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.06% of The Coca-Cola worth $138,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

