The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,397 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.98% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $101,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 41,861.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.