The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

