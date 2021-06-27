The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

