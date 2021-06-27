The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.25 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $127.30 million and $14.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $443.19 or 0.01335295 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

