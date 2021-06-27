The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $76,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX opened at $67.53 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

