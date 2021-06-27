The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $879,122 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

