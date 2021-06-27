The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $261.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $262.20 million. The Trade Desk posted sales of $139.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,633,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total transaction of $5,718,525.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $51,335,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,231,235 over the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $650.24.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.