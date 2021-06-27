The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 109.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,974 shares of company stock worth $50,231,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $650.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

