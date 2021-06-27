The Transfer Token Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $1.71 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for about $12.77 or 0.00038833 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,148,975 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

