The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 273.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of The Wendy’s worth $47,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

