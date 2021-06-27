THEKEY Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $71,968.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000768 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.