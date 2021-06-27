TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178,148 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.02% of TherapeuticsMD worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

