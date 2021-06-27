TigerCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.89 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $546,355.17 and $3.89 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 70% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00859761 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.