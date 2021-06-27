Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

