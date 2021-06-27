TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,365 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of TopBuild worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.52. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $104.52 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.