TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of TopBuild worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.52.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.