Tornado Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.91 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.23 or 0.00117099 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $35.28 million and $3.91 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00043082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00129815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00161418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,421.07 or 1.00182358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,875 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

